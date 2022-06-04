How many times have Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff played each other? Who leads?

When Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff square off in Saturday’s French Open final, it will represent the third time that the two young stars have competed against one another.

Świątek, the tournament’s top seed and the No. 1-ranked women’s singles player in the world, triumphed in both of those previous meetings in straight sets. They met in the semifinals of last year’s Italian Open — another clay-court event — and Świątek won 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. She had less trouble with Gauff at the 2022 Miami Open in March, prevailing 6-3, 6-1.

Świątek, who has won 34 consecutive singles matches, has -600 odds to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It would be her second French Open title after she won the Grand Slam event in 2020. The 18th-seeded Gauff is listed at +425 to win. Her appearance in the French Open quarterfinals in 2020 marked her best-ever showing in a Grand Slam before this week.

Saturday’s final will air on NBC and be streamed on Peacock. It is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.