How much prize money to winner of French Open women’s tournaments

World No. 1 Iga Świątek claimed the €1.6 million prize for winning the French Open in 2020. On Saturday, she will have the opportunity to take home an even larger purse.

When Świątek faces 18th-seeded Coco Gauff in Saturday’s French Open final, they will be competing to win €2.2 million, which is about $2.35 million at the conversion rate as of this publishing. The loser of the match will collect €1.1 million, or about $1.17 million. The match gets started at 9 a.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Gauff has a chance to pull off a double this weekend as she and Jessica Pegula, who lost to Świątek in the quarterfinals in women’s singles, will go for the women’s doubles title against France’s Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. The winning side will earn €580,000, or about $620,000.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: €2.2 million

Runner-Up: €1.1 million

Semifinalist: €600,000

Quarterfinalist: €380,000

Round of 16: €220,000

Round of 32: €125,800

Round of 64: €86,000

Round of 128: €62,000

Doubles teams

Winner: €580,000

Runner-Up: €290,000

Semifinalist: €146,000

Quarterfinalist: €79,500

Round of 16: €42,000

Round of 32: €25,000

Round of 64: €15,500