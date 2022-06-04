Pick on the Moneyline of Giants-Marlins for Saturday

The Miami Marlins enter into Saturday’s home game with the San Francisco Giants 4-10 in their last 14 games and will look one of league leaders in ERA Pablo Lopez to get things back on track.

San Francisco Giants vs Miami Marlins (-110, 7)

Lopez has held opponents to a .200 batting average with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with one run or fewer allowed in seven of their his 10 starts.

The Giants counter with Logan Webb, who has a career 4.54 ERA on the road compared to a 3.14 home ERA and his home runs per nine innings rate is 2.75 times higher on the road.

After having the only bullpen ERA below 3.00 last season, the Giants are 27th in the league in bullpen ERA this season at 4.57.

The Marlins are hitting .255 at home and with the Giants having to use a bullpen game on Friday, Lopez will get Miami back into the winner’s circle on Saturday.

The Play: Marlins -110

