French Open winner: No. 1 Iga Świątek rolls over No. 18 Coco Gauff in women’s singles final

World No. 1 Iga Świątek cruised to victory on Saturday in the 2022 French Open women’s singles final. She defeated No. 18 seed Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years. Świątek claims the €2.2 million prize for first place while Gauff walks away with €1.1 million.

Świątek was a fairly sizable favorite coming into Roland Garros two weeks ago. She was install at -110 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. By comparison, Gauff was +2000 to win when she arrived at Roland Garros. Coming into saturday’s final, Świątek was -600 to win the match while Gauff was +450.

Following grass court tune-ups, Świątek will head to Wimbledon for the third time in her career, looking to build on last year’s fourth round finish. Likewise, Gauff heads to the All England Club for the third time in her career and looking to get past the fourth round for the first time.

1st: Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0

2nd: Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2

3rd: Danka Kovinic 6-3, 7-5

4th: Qinwen Zheng 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2

QF: No. 11 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2

SF: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1

F: No. 18 Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3