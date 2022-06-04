 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liverpool transfer rumors: Mo Salah could leave on a free transfer next summer

The club and player have reportedly reached a standstill on contract talks

By Chinmay Vaidya
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shows dejection at the end of the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Liverpool could risk losing both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in back-to-back summers if the club doesn’t improve its contract proposal for the latter, according to Fabrizio Romano. Mane is already reportedly on the way out, with Bayern Munich seemingly the frontunner to land his services.

Salah has been Liverpool’s best player by far since he joined the club in 2017. He’s scored a whopping 156 goals for the Reds in all competitions, topping 30 total goals three times and 40 goals once. He’s been part of Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs, although the club failed to secure a quadruple this season and had to settle for a FA Cup - EFL Cup double.

There are no obvious frontrunners for Salah if he were to leave but you can bet every club in the world would be interested in landing him, especially on a free transfer.

