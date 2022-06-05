What time is the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 5 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 240 laps around the 1.25-mile asphalt circuit. The stages will be 45 laps, 95 laps and then the final stage will be 100 laps.

This will be the first running of this race and it replaces one of the races at the Pocono Raceway on the schedule. This is going to be the first Cup Series race at this track and the first utilizing the new Next Gen car.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900) and William Byron (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.