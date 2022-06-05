How to watch NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 5 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 240 laps around the 1.25-mile asphalt circuit. The stages will be 45 laps, 95 laps and then the final stage will be 100 laps. This is the first running of this race, but it is expected to last about three hours.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App