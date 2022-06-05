How to watch NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 5 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 240 laps around the 1.25-mile asphalt circuit. The stages will be 45 laps, 95 laps and then the final stage will be 100 laps. This is the first running of this race, but it is expected to last about three hours.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 live stream
Date: Sunday, June 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|8
|Aric Almirola
|10
|9
|Harrison Burton
|21
|10
|Ross Chastain
|1
|11
|Kurt Busch
|45
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|14
|Cole Custer
|41
|15
|Kyle Larson
|5
|16
|Chase Elliott
|9
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|19
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|21
|Erik Jones
|43
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|24
|William Byron
|24
|25
|Alex Bowman
|48
|26
|Ty Dillon
|42
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|28
|Justin Haley
|31
|29
|Austin Dillon
|3
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|32
|Zane Smith
|17
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|34
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|35
|Ben Rhodes
|16
|36
|Parker Kligerman
|15