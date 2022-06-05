 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 5 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 240 laps around the 1.25-mile asphalt circuit. The stages will be 45 laps, 95 laps and then the final stage will be 100 laps. This is the first running of this race, but it is expected to last about three hours.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chase Briscoe 14
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Christopher Bell 20
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Denny Hamlin 11
7 Joey Logano 22
8 Aric Almirola 10
9 Harrison Burton 21
10 Ross Chastain 1
11 Kurt Busch 45
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
14 Cole Custer 41
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Chase Elliott 9
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Corey Lajoie 7
20 Kevin Harvick 4
21 Erik Jones 43
22 Todd Gilliland 38
23 Daniel Suarez 99
24 William Byron 24
25 Alex Bowman 48
26 Ty Dillon 42
27 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Brad Keselowski 6
31 Cody Ware 51
32 Zane Smith 17
33 Josh Bilicki 77
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Ben Rhodes 16
36 Parker Kligerman 15

