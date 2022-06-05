 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Memorial Tournament win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Memorial Tournament, taking place in Dublin, Ohio in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Billy Horschel of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Memorial Tournament is Jack Nicklaus’s annual stop on the PGA Tour, near his longtime home at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. And like plenty of other events in a post-pandemic world, the prize pool has increased as well.

The total purse for the 2022 Memorial will be is $12 million, a $2.7 million increase over what the field took home the previous year when Patrick Cantlay took home the trophy. This year whomever wins will receive $2,160,000, which is the usual 18 percent payout for all Tour events.

And because the Memorial is one of the five invitational events on the PGA Tour, the winner gets a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour instead of the usual two years. Add to that spots in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, 550 FedEx Cup points, and a few other perks as well.

Therefore the winner, likely to be Billy Horschel as he holds a five-shot lead entering the final day, can set their entire playing schedule through 2025 on Tour. And with the limited field, set at 120 players instead of the 156 at some Tour stops, there’s also no Monday qualifying for four players.

Invited players include the most recent U.S. Amateur and British Amateur winners, the Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the nation’s best college golfer, and a total of 14 sponsor exemptions; two from among graduates of the Web.com Tour Finals, six among PGA Tour members not otherwise exempt, and six unrestricted slots. That means some fully-exempt PGA Tour pros are left behind for the second week in a row, as the Charles Schwab Challenge last week had the same limited-field restrictions.

Here’s what the breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 Memorial Tournament looks like:

  1. $2,160,000
  2. $1,308,000
  3. $828,000
  4. $588,000
  5. $492,000
  6. $435,000
  7. $405,000
  8. $375,000
  9. $351,000
  10. $327,000
  11. $303,000
  12. $279,000
  13. $255,000
  14. $231,000
  15. $219,000
  16. $207,000
  17. $195,000
  18. $183,000
  19. $171,000
  20. $159,000
  21. $147,000
  22. $135,000
  23. $125,400
  24. $115,800
  25. $106,200
  26. $96,600
  27. $93,000
  28. $89,400
  29. $85,800
  30. $82,200
  31. $78,600
  32. $75,000
  33. $71,400
  34. $68,400
  35. $65,400
  36. $62,400
  37. $59,400
  38. $57,000
  39. $54,600
  40. $52,200
  41. $49,800
  42. $47,400
  43. $45,000
  44. $42,600
  45. $40,200
  46. $37,800
  47. $35,400
  48. $33,480
  49. $31,800
  50. $30,840
  51. $30,120
  52. $29,400
  53. $28,920
  54. $28,440
  55. $28,200
  56. $27,960
  57. $27,720
  58. $27,480
  59. $27,240
  60. $27,000
  61. $26,760
  62. $26,520
  63. $26,280
  64. $26,040
  65. $25,800

More From DraftKings Nation