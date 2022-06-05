How much will the winner of the Memorial Tournament win in 2022

The Memorial Tournament is Jack Nicklaus’s annual stop on the PGA Tour, near his longtime home at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. And like plenty of other events in a post-pandemic world, the prize pool has increased as well.

The total purse for the 2022 Memorial will be is $12 million, a $2.7 million increase over what the field took home the previous year when Patrick Cantlay took home the trophy. This year whomever wins will receive $2,160,000, which is the usual 18 percent payout for all Tour events.

And because the Memorial is one of the five invitational events on the PGA Tour, the winner gets a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour instead of the usual two years. Add to that spots in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, 550 FedEx Cup points, and a few other perks as well.

Therefore the winner, likely to be Billy Horschel as he holds a five-shot lead entering the final day, can set their entire playing schedule through 2025 on Tour. And with the limited field, set at 120 players instead of the 156 at some Tour stops, there’s also no Monday qualifying for four players.

Invited players include the most recent U.S. Amateur and British Amateur winners, the Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the nation’s best college golfer, and a total of 14 sponsor exemptions; two from among graduates of the Web.com Tour Finals, six among PGA Tour members not otherwise exempt, and six unrestricted slots. That means some fully-exempt PGA Tour pros are left behind for the second week in a row, as the Charles Schwab Challenge last week had the same limited-field restrictions.

Here’s what the breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 Memorial Tournament looks like: