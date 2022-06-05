How to watch Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 3 via live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast Sunday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The pick will drop at 3:10 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

In Game 2 the Rangers did something no team has done to the Lightning in almost three seasons — beat them in consecutive playoff games. New York flexed its defensive muscles to frustrate the defending Stanley Cup champions in a 3-2 win at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad and K’Andre Miller had goals for the Rangers, who have a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Tampa. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lightning as a -170 favorite in Game 3. The Rangers are betting at +150.

Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 3

Date: Sunday, June 5

Start time: 3 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.