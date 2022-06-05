Picks for Rangers vs. Lightning in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast Sunday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The pick will drop at 3:10 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead after a 3-2 win in Game 2.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Lightning: Game 3 predictions

Puck line: Rangers +1.5 (-180); Lightning -1.5 (+155)

Goal total: Over 5.5 (+105); Under 5.5 (-125)

Moneyline odds: Rangers +150; Lightning -170

Goal total pick: Over 5.5

Moneyline or puck line pick: Lightning -170

New York feels a little like a team of luck and destiny. Now the Rangers have the defending champion Lightning on their heels and ready to deliver the knockout blow Sunday afternoon. The Rangers look faster, fresher and more skilled. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has outplayed Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay needs something to tilt the ice and it won’t be the return of No. 1 center Brayden Point. Look for captain Steven Stamkos and his favorite linemate Nikita Kucherov to put together one last stand in Tampa to try to make this a series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.