Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2

Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place on Sunday, June 5. The Boston Celtics pulled the upset in the first game of the series and now have homecourt advantage. The Golden State Warriors badly need to pick up a win before the series heads to Boston for the next two games. Sunday’s game will tip at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are 4-point favorites and the point total is set at 215.5. Boston has +155 moneyline odds while Golden State is installed at -180.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4

Golden State was favored in the series ahead of Game 1. Not many people expected the Celtics to head into Chase Center and come out with a win and some momentum. The Warriors aren’t a team that gets rattled easily, but dropping the first game of the Finals at home is not how they wanted to start. They are going to respond heavily in Game 2 and are going to cover the four-point spread.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

Steph Curry dropped 21 points in the first quarter in Game 1 but then cooled off. The Warriors were in position to put up a massive score until the fourth quarter. Al Horford went off in Game 1 with 26 points, especially in the fourth quarter. He nailed six of his eight three-point attempts, which ultimately pushed the Celtics to a win. With great offenses on both sides of the court, this one should be a high-scoring contest. Game 1 finished with a 228-point total so Game 2 should also end up over the 215-point line.

