Best prop bets to consider for Celtics in Game 2 of 2022 NBA Finals

It’s Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday, with the Boston Celtics looking to grab a 2-0 lead on the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. The series will shift to Boston after this game, making it a crucial contest for Golden State to avoid a two-game hole before hitting the road.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props involving the Celtics for Sunday’s contest. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 3+ 3-pointers each (+130)

Both stars were actually quiet from deep in Game 1, especially Tatum. Expect Boston’s peripheral players to cool off from deep, making it imperative for Tatum and Brown to be hitting from behind the arc. Brown has hit this mark eight times in 19 playoff games, while Tatum has crossed this line 11 times in the same span. Look for both players to connect on at least three triples in Game 2.

Jayson Tatum 35+ points (+320)

Tatum has had three truly down performances in the postseason outside of his Game 1 clunker. In the three following games, he’s averaged 33.3 points. We know Tatum will respond in Game 2, but the question is how big his scoring output will be. Look for the star to at least hit 30 points with a strong possibility of getting to 35 or more.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.