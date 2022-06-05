Best prop bets to consider for Warriors in Game 2 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m ET on ABC. The Warriors need to win this game to level the series, while the Celtics could grab a 2-0 advantage before heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Here’s a look at some of best game props for the Warriors, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 4+ 3-pointers each (+180)

Curry went nuts with seven triples in Game 1, while Thompson was able to hit three. You can take the “Splash Brothers” to hit 3+ triples each at -170, but might as well add a few more shots in to get this prop to plus money. With the Warriors desperately needing a win, look for the best shooting backcourt in the NBA to deliver.

Draymond Green 10+ rebounds and 10+ assists (+1000)

Whenever you see at line like this, it’s hard to expect this prop to actually hit. Green was abysmal shooting the ball in Game 1, finishing 2-12 and 0-4 from deep. He’s likely going to focus more on the areas where he can make a positive impact, which is rebounding and passing. Look for him to rack up big numbers in both categories, with the potential to hit double digits. He’s never hit this mark in the postseason, which is why the payoff is so massive.

