Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday with the road team looking to go up 2-0 before the series shifts to the East coast. The Warriors badly need a win at home to level the series. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Al Horford over 11.5 points (-115)

Horford was the star of the show for the Celtics in Game 1. In 33 minutes, he scored 26 points including a 6-8 mark on three-pointers. While Horford did earn 18 of his 26 points from the deep ball, he typically is a paint threat. He should tally at least 12 points in Game 2.

Draymond Green under 7.5 rebounds (+110)

Green led both teams in rebounding with 11 boards in Game 1. While that would make you think the over will hit, Green is outsized in this series. If you go back to the Western conference finals, Green had more than six rebounds in just one game. He is a staple of the Golden State team but will see fewer than eight boards in Game 2.

Jaylen Brown over 3.5 assists (+115)

Brown has morphed into a star in this Celtics offense alongside Jayson Tatum. He dropped 24 points on 10-23 shooting and added four assists. Defenses try to key in on Tatum, which usually leaves Brown with favorable looks. The Warriors are going to have to adjust their defensive game plan to account for the star forward. If they do focus more on Brown, that opens the door for him to facilitate more. He has at least five assists in his last three games.

