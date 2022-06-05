How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 via live online stream

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Game 2 of the NBA Finals will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Celtics vs. Warriors

Date: Sunday, June 5

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boston was able to flip the script on the Warriors late in Game 1 to win 120-108 and take a 1-0 lead in this best-of-seven series. Trailing by 12 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Celtics powered their way back into the contest midway through the period before breaking off a 17-0 run to stun the Warriors and the Chase Center fans. Al Horford did a bulk of the heavy lifting late and he finished the game 26 points and six rebounds. Jayson Tatum shot just 3-17 from the field but still put up 12 points and 13 assists.

Golden State will try to regroup after a loss where it put just 16 points on the board in the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry buried an NBA Finals record six threes in the first quarter but was held in check for the rest of the game. The ‘Dubs’ shot just 44.3 percent from the field as a team in the loss and will need better shooting across the board if they want to tie the series.