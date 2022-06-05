What channel is Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 on and what time does it start?

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Boston took Game 1 on Thursday in a 120-108 victory to go up 1-0 in the NBA Finals. Down by 12 to start the fourth quarter, Al Horford led a spirited comeback effort where the Celtics broke off a 17-0 run to run away from the Warriors. Stephen Curry drained a Finals record six three pointers in the first quarter but was held in check for the rest of the contest. The Warriors were unable to capitalize after a big third quarter and now find themselves in a tough spot early in this series.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2

Date: Sunday, June 5

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.