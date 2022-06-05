How the public is betting Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals gets underway Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics. The Warriors dropped Game 1 and need to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole before the series shifts to Boston, while the Celtics hope to set up the possibility of a sweep with another win.

Here’s a look at how the public is approaching this game from a betting standpoint, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Like Game 1, the Warriors are getting most of the love against the spread. Even with Boston stealing a win, bettors are backing Golden State to come out on top in Game 2. 76 percent of all bets are on the Warriors, accounting for 83 percent of the money coming in.

The total splits are interesting. Most of the bets are on the over for the 215.5 line, but the money is coming in on the under. There’s a handful of bettors making bigger wagers on the under, which is interesting considering the series opener finished at 228. We’ll see if these big bets pay off for those going against the grain on the total.

The Warriors have actually gained some traction on the moneyline despite losing the opener. Golden State is -180, as opposed to -160 in Game 1. 71 percent of bets have the Warriors leveling the series, accounting for 85 percent of the handle. We’ll see if the Celtics can once again shock the majority on the moneyline.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.