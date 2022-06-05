Most popular player props for Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals tips off at 8:00 p.m. at ABC with the Boston Celtics looking to grab a 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. Golden State saw its lead in Game 1 slip away late in the fourth quarter and will have to regroup to avoid a two-game hole before the series shifts to the East coast.

Here’s a look at the most popular player props among bettors for Game 2, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 8:00 p.m. ET, ABC

After his poor showing in Game 1, it makes sense for bettors to back Jayson Tatum to have a solid all-around performance. Stephen Curry’s made triples prop is always one to back, and this one is actually going to be boosted on DraftKings to +150. These stars should show out in Sunday’s contest.

Boston got great contributions from Al Horford and Derrick White in Game 1, which has bettors tailing those players. White’s points prop is quite low given the minutes he got, and Horford’s points prop is about right considering he’s unlikely to hit six triples again. We’ll see if these role players can make an impact again in Game 2.

