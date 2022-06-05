 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who are the referees for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors?

Here’s the crew for Sunday’s Game 2.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The Golden State Warriors desperately need a win when they host the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s a look at the officials for tonight’s contest.

Zach Zarba will be the crew chief, while Tony Brothers and Josh Tiven fill the roles of referee and umpire. This is a different crew from Game 1, so it’s hard to know whether there will be any carryover. It feels like the league has emphasized letting the teams play, which favors the Celtics more than the Warriors.

The teams combined to shoot 31 free throws in Game 1, and we’ll likely see a similar number in Game 2 if the officials hold off on the whistle a bit more. There weren’t many questionable foul calls either, so the refs have done a good job early in this matchup.

