What time Hell in a Cell starts, when main event starts on Sunday

WWE will hold one of its most iconic pay-per-view’s on Sunday with Hell in a Cell taking place live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The main show for Sunday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the evening will take place between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This will be the third time the two have squared off and should be the last time for awhile. Rhodes won the first two upon his return to the WWE. The main-even should start no later than 10:45 with five matches ahead of them. Rhodes and Rollins will be the only match of the evening inside of a cell.

Full list of matches*

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match)

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day vs. Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan

*Card subject to change