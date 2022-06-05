What are the rules to a Hell in a Cell match?

(In a Vince McMahon growl) HELL ... IN A CELL!

What was once just a fun match stipulation has been branded into its own pay-per-view event. This year’s Hell in a Cell PPV will take place this Sunday, June 5, from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL., and will be streaming live on Peacock starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

And, of course, there is a Hell in a Cell match on the card. It will feature the third showdown between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins. Here’s what you need to know about this match

Rules

The rules are pretty simple: A competitor can win — with few, rare exceptions — only via pinfall or submission in the ring, which is enclosed by a 20-foot, five-sided steel cage. There are no disqualifications, and you can only leave the cell through the locked door next to the ring. And yet, wrestlers always seem to find a way outside of the structure. The most memorable Hell in a Cell match — and there have been many — was in 1998, when The Undertaker first threw Mankind off the top of the cage through an announcer’s table, and then choke-slammed him through the top of the cage to the mat below.

Edge defeated Rollins in the most recent Hell in a Cell Match, which took place at last year’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s Hell in a Cell match

Rhodes made his highly anticipated return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, catching Rollins off guard as he didn’t know who his opponent would be for The Showcase of the Immortals. Rhodes beat Rollins in that match and in the rematch at last month’s WrestleMania Backlash. In mid-May, Rhodes challenged Rollins to another match, but this time inside Hell in a Cell. Rollins accepted.

Those two previous face-offs were immensely entertaining and contained great storytelling. Expect nothing less from these two showmen as they complete their trilogy this Sunday.