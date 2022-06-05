Full card for 2022 Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell is this Sunday, June 5. The show will air live from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL. It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Only seven matches are on the card, and two of them will have a title belt on the line, including the triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship between champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Becky Lynch. Belair won the belt from Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Asuka, a two-time Raw women’s champ, returned from a long injury layoff in April and defeated Lynch in early April to earn her chance at regaining the gold.

The headlining match is — or at least should be — the third chapter in the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. These two put on absolutely fantastic matches at both WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. But this time, they will fight in Hell in a Cell.

The United States Championship is the other title up for grabs as Theory will defend against Mustafa Ali. It’s a match that has had a pretty lackluster build on TV, but both of these top-notch athletes will probably put on an entertaining, high-flying show.

Bobby Lashley will once again do battle against Omos and MVP, but this time, it’ll be in a two-on-one handicap match. MVP added that stipulation after beating Lashley — with a big assist from Omos — via countout in May. This will mark the third consecutive pay-per-view in which Lashley has battled Omos.

Kevin Owens will face Ezekiel — who is definitely not Elias — in a singles match. No word on if Kevin’s brother, “Ken” Owens, will show up, too. We’ll also get the culmination of the feud between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin in a no holds barred match. Lastly, the mini Bullet Club reunion featuring AJ Styles and Finn Balor, along with Liv Morgan, will duel against The Judgment Day faction: Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Maybe a new recruit will join the villainous stable?

Here is the full card for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Full list of matches*

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match)

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan

Happy Corbin vs. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred match)

*Card subject to change