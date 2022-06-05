How to watch, what to watch for Panthers vs. Stars in Week 8 of 2022 USFL season

The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars square off on Sunday with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama and will be on FOX.

It’s been a tough season for the Panthers so far. They’re currently 1-6 and have been in almost every game. Of their six losses, five have been by single digits. Reggie Corbin has been one of the top backs in the USFL. In six games, Corbin has 516 yard and two touchdowns. As the Stars allow a ton of rushing yards, look for Corbin to have a big game.

In the North Division, the Philadelphia Stars currently sit in the playoffs. With a win this week, they can clinch a spot in the playoffs. A big reason for their success is turnovers as they have forced 15 this season. They will have their hands full with a tough Panthers opponent this weekend.

How to watch Panthers vs. Stars

Game date: Sunday, June 5

Game time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Stars -5.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline odds: Stars -250, Panthers +200

Best bet: Panthers +5.5

The Stars are a bit overrate in my opinion. They will likely make the playoffs, but that’s because of the other teams in their divisional have struggled. The Panthers have been one of the more unlucky teams in the USFL. While they may not win, Michigan will keep this one close.

