How to watch, what to watch for Gamblers vs. Bandits in Week 8 of 2022 USFL season

The Houston Gamblers and Tampa Bay Bandits square off on Sunday with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama and will be on Peacock.

All season long, the Houston Gamblers have struggled. Both offensively and defensively, the Gamblers rank towards the bottom in every category. Clayton Thorson has had major struggles for the Gamblers this season, but he has thrown the most touchdown passes in the USFL so far.

Just like the Gamblers, the Bandits have had major struggles this season. Jordan Ta’amu has been up and down at quarterback and the offense has been the same. Some weeks, thy’ve looked great and others they have looked lost.

How to watch Gamblers vs. Bandits

Game date: Sunday, June 5

Game time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: Peacock

Live stream: Peacock App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Bandits -5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline odds: Bandits -235, Gamblers +190

Best bet: Bandits -5

While both teams have had major struggles, I do think the Bandits are the better team. They should win this mathchup handily. Against a struggling defense, Ta’amu and the offense should have a big game. I also expect Tampa Bay to force some big turnovers.

