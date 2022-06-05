Hell in a Cell: How to watch and what to watch for June pay-per-view

The WWE will descend upon one of its tried and true venues this weekend with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view coming live from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL. The show will take place on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch Hell in a Cell

Date: Sunday, June 5th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Hell in a Cell

Similar to Wrestlemania Backlash last month, this ppv is on the lighter side with just seven matches announced for the show. The main event will be a Hell in a Cell match as Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins inside of the steel structure. Rhodes has defeated Rollins at two straight ppv’s, prompting the “Architect” to up both his attacks and his insults on the “American Nightmare”. We’ll see an official end to this feud as the company moves deeper into the summer. If Rhodes wins, he’ll be the de-facto favorite to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in Las Vegas next month.

We’ll also see Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line in a triple threat match against both Becky Lynch and Asuka. The original rumored plan was to do Belair vs. Naomi for the show but in the aftermath of the latter’s suspension with Sasha Banks, the company had to pivot to this. We’ll see who emerges as the champ from this and what the program will be for Money in the Bank.

The undercard will be highlighted by a six-person mixed tag match as The Judgement Day faces AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. Edge has consistently teased that more new members for his faction are coming so we’ll see if we get any surprised here.

Full list of matches*

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match)

Raw Women’s Championship- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship- Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred match)

*Card subject to change