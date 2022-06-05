How to watch Hell in a Cell via live stream

The WWE returns to the Chicago area this weekend with Hell in a Cell taking place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, on Sunday, June 5. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

Similar to Wrestlemania Backlash last month, this ppv is on the lighter side with just seven matches announced for the show. The main event will be a Hell in a Cell match as Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins inside of the steel structure. Rhodes has defeated Rollins at two straight ppv’s, prompting the “Architect” to up both his attacks and his insults on the “American Nightmare”. We’ll also see Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line in a triple threat match against both Becky Lynch and Asuka.

You will only be able to watch Hell in a Cell via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. The card is subject to change.

Full list of matches

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match)

Raw Women’s Championship- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship- Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred match)