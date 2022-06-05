Hell in a Cell predictions: Questions for June pay-per-view

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with Hell in a Cell coming live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

The card is on the lighter side with just six matches announced for the show. The main event will be a Hell in a Cell match as Cody Rhodes will battle Seth Rollins in the third and final match of their early-summer feud. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Who will win?

Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes

Rhodes is the biggest babyface in the company heading into the summer and we’ll predict that he’ll go a perfect 3-3 in this feud and sweep Rollins.

Will the match go outside the cell at any point?

Yes

No

Will either wrestler go to the top of the cell?

Yes

No

Rhodes proved in AEW that he’s willing to to big spots even when the match doesn’t necessarily call for it and he’ll definitely do something while on the top of the cell during this match.

Will either superstar interfere with an official?

Yes

No

Will there be outside interference in the match?

Yes

No

How many Cody Cutters will be hit?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

How many Pedigree’s will Rollins hit?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

The pedigree is more of a transition move for Rollins rather than a finisher. He’ll hit it once during the match and that’ll be it for the contest.

How will the match end?

Submission

Pinfall

Other