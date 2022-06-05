Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, June 5

It’s another Sunday afternoon packed with MLB action. For the purposes of this article, we’ll shy away from the Tigers-Yankees game, which will get underway at 11:35 a.m. ET. But all other games are up for stacking consideration.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, June 5.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,800)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

Dansby Swanson ($4,900)

Matt Olson ($4,600)

I’m not above picking the low-hanging fruit. Although Riley is the only one of these four hitters who did anything of note Saturday (2-for-5 with a triple and a home run), all of them were really hitting well over the past handful of games before then. Rookie starting pitcher Ryan Feltner has done a stellar job for the Rockies, but you know anything is possible at Coors Field. If you need a cheaper option to fit a few of these players into your lineup, try outfielder Adam Duvall, who went yard in Saturday’s win.

Shohei Ohtani ($5,100)

Mike Trout ($4,900)

Jared Walsh ($3,500)

Matt Duffy ($2,500)

The top three guys here have hit Phillies starter Kyle Gibson with authority in their small sample size of plate appearances against him. Trout is 7-for-23 with a couple of homers off of Gibson, so maybe this is the matchup he needs to snap out of his 0-for-23 slump. You won’t be able to roster him for less than $5,000 often. Walsh also has two HRs against Gibson in just six at-bats. Duffy is 10-for-22 over his past six games.

Tommy Pham ($5,400)

Kyle Farmer ($4,800)

Joey Votto ($3,300)

Nick Senzel ($2,400)

Everyone remembers how the Reds got off to an abysmal start, but have you noticed that they are 15-12 since May 7. This is a bit of a sneaky stack but Farmer has been red-hot lately, Votto has been tapping into his power a little more often and Pham has had success against Nats starting pitcher Patrick Corbin in the past. Corbin, who has a 6.96 ERA this season, has allowed at least five runs in three of his past four starts.