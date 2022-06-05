Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, June 5

Which props do you have your eyes on this Sunday? Hopefully you haven’t overlooked these four.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, June 5

Nationals-Reds over 9.5 runs (-105)

Over the past two days, these teams had no problem clearing this number, combining for 13 and 18 runs (they scored nine in Thursday’s series opener). And today, the Nationals will send one of the game’s worst starting pitchers to the mound, left-hander Patrick Corbin. Expect another high-scoring matchup inside the hitter’s paradise that is Great American Ball Park.

Rangers moneyline vs. Marineres (-130)

Mariners rookie pitcher George Kirby has been pretty impressive over his first month in the Majors. But no starting pitcher in baseball has been better over the past month than the Rangers’ Martin Perez. The American League Pitcher of the Month for May flipped the page on the calendar after posting a 0.64 ERA in six starts. Facing Seattle today, expect Perez to continue dominating at home, where he has allowed a total of four earned runs over his past four starts.

Blue Jays over 4.5 team total runs (-115)

After a prolonged cold snap, Toronto’s offense has really been firing on all cylinders over the past 10 games, averaging better than seven runs per. It was bound to happen at some point; this lineup is too good to remain as quiet as it had been. Although Twins starter Devin Smeltzer has turned in some strong efforts of late, he’s running into an extremely dangerous opponent at the wrong time.

Astros -1.5 run line vs. Royals (-140)

Hopefully the weather holds off long enough to get this game in, because it’s the most obvious run line of the afternoon slate. Astros starter Framber Valdez threw a complete game his last time out and has given up just six earned runs across his previous four starts. The Royals’ weak offense won’t threaten him too much, and Houston should be motivated after Saturday’s surprising 6-0 defeat.

