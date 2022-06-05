Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, June 5

Here are three player props to consider for today’s Sunday slate of MLB action. And we’ll start in primetime.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 5

Ian Happ over 1.5 total bases (+135)

You could also consider Happ’s HR prop (+600). That’s because he has gone deep four times in just 20 at-bats against Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright. He’s 8-for-20 in his career in this matchup. There are a couple other Cubs who have hit Wainwright well (Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras), but Happ seems like the best to ride with tonight.

Kyle Farmer over 0.5 RBIs (+150)

Farmer’s run production is really unexpected; I wouldn’t guess that it continues throughout the summer. But for now, he is a menace at the plate. Over his past 17 games, he has driven in 20 runs while slashing an absurd .373/.424/.695. The Reds infielder has a great matchup today with struggling southpaw Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals.

Frankie Montas over 18.5 outs (+105)

The A’s ace has gone at least six innings in each of his previous five home starts, and seven innings in each of his past two. Some of those outings came against good offensive clubs (Rays, Angels, Astros), and Montas will see another imposing lineup today when he faces the Red Sox. Still, six innings have become his floor. Can he make it to 6 1/3? I’ll side with yes.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.