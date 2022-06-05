French Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Sunday, June 5

Casper Ruud, who has never won a Grand Slam title, stands in the way of Rafael Nadal winning his record 22nd Grand Slam, including his record 14th French Open title.

The two will meet inside Stade Roland Garros at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. NBC will broadcast the title match and Peacock will carry the live stream.

The two men have never competed against one another. Ruud will be making his first appearance in a Grand Slam final; Nadal will be making his 29th. Before this run in Paris, the 23-year-old Ruud had never advanced past the third round of any Grand Slam event. But he has now won 10 consecutive matches — all on clay courts.

Nadal, of course, is the best ever on clay. He has won all but four French Open tournaments since 2005.

Below is a rundown of Sunday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#5 Rafael Nadal (-550) vs. #8 Casper Ruud (+400), 9:00 a.m. ET