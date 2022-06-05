No. 5 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 8 Casper Ruud time: When French Open men’s singles final starts on Saturday

The 2022 French Open will conclude on Sunday, June 5 with the championship round of the men’s draw as No. 5 Rafael Nadal goes up against No. 8 Casper Ruud for the single’s title. All odds provided are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The match will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted live on NBC with streaming available on Peacock. This is the first ever meeting between the “King of Clay” and the 23-year-old upstart from Norway.

Nadal stands one win away from extending his already record number of French Open championships to 14 and enters as a -550 favorite in the final. Other accolades the legend would secure with a victory would be an unprecedented 22nd Grand Slam title and becoming the oldest French Open champion at 36 years and two days.

Ruud is looking to upend the established veteran and is a +400 underdog heading into the match. The Norwegian battled his way through the men’s draw and managed to make the final in his first French Open appearance. The furthest his father Christian Ruud made it in a Grand Slam tournament was the fourth round of the 1997 Australian Open.