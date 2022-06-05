How many times have Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud played each other? Who leads?

The 2022 French Open will conclude on Sunday, June 5 with the championship round of the men’s draw as No. 5 Rafael Nadal goes head-to-head with No. 8 Casper Ruud. The match will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on NBC.

This will be the first ever matchup between the “King of Clay” and the 23-year-old upstart from Norway, creating for an interesting clash between one of the sport’s all-time greats and one of the sport’s future stars.

As the greatest men’s French Open competitor of all time, Nadal has an opportunity to continue to pad his already stacked resume with another accolade. A victory would extend his record number of Grand Slam championships to 22 and would also extend his record number of French Open championships to 14. He would also become the oldest competitor to win a French Open at 36 years and two days, surpassing Spanish legend Andres Gimeno.

Ruud managed to make the final in his first French Open appearance, also marking the first Grand Slam final of his career. The furthest his father Christian Ruud made it in a Grand Slam tournament was the fourth round of the 1997 Australian Open.

Nadal enters the match as a -550 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ruud is a +400 underdog.