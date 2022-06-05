How much prize money to winner of French Open men’s tournaments

Safe to say that Rafael Nadal, the king of clay, has made himself a handsome profit through the French Open alone during his illustrious career. The 13-time winner at Roland Garros will go for No. 14 — and his record 22nd men’s singles Grand Slam title overall — when he faces Casper Ruud this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.
The winner will earn €2.2 million, which is about $2.35 million at the conversion rate as of this publishing. The runner-up will collect €1.1 million, or about $1.17 million.
In doubles play, the final is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The team of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will take on Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer. The winning side will earn €580,000, or about $620,000.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.
Singles players
Winner: €2.2 million
Runner-Up: €1.1 million
Semifinalist: €600,000
Quarterfinalist: €380,000
Round of 16: €220,000
Round of 32: €125,800
Round of 64: €86,000
Round of 128: €62,000
Doubles teams
Winner: €580,000
Runner-Up: €290,000
Semifinalist: €146,000
Quarterfinalist: €79,500
Round of 16: €42,000
Round of 32: €25,000
Round of 64: €15,500