How much prize money to winner of French Open men’s tournaments

Safe to say that Rafael Nadal, the king of clay, has made himself a handsome profit through the French Open alone during his illustrious career. The 13-time winner at Roland Garros will go for No. 14 — and his record 22nd men’s singles Grand Slam title overall — when he faces Casper Ruud this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

The winner will earn €2.2 million, which is about $2.35 million at the conversion rate as of this publishing. The runner-up will collect €1.1 million, or about $1.17 million.

In doubles play, the final is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The team of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will take on Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer. The winning side will earn €580,000, or about $620,000.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: €2.2 million

Runner-Up: €1.1 million

Semifinalist: €600,000

Quarterfinalist: €380,000

Round of 16: €220,000

Round of 32: €125,800

Round of 64: €86,000

Round of 128: €62,000

Doubles teams

Winner: €580,000

Runner-Up: €290,000

Semifinalist: €146,000

Quarterfinalist: €79,500

Round of 16: €42,000

Round of 32: €25,000

Round of 64: €15,500