Hell in a Cell 2022: Live updates from June PPV

WWE returns to one of its tried and true pay-per-view venues on Sunday with Hell in a Cell coming live at 8 p.m. ET from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL.

A light card of seven matches is on tap for the June ppv and it will be headlined by the main event matchup of Cody Rhodes taking on Seth Rollins inside of Hell in a Cell. The other marquee matchup of the show will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair putting her title on the line against Becky Lynch an Asuka in a triple-threat match.

Here are the matches and results for Hell in a Cell:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell match)

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship - Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred match)