When is the next WWE pay-per-view?

WWE is hosting its Hell in a Cell show from Rosemont, IL on Sunday evening. We’ll see plenty of storyline advancement, but before then, let’s take a look at the company’s schedule and the next planned pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Money in the Bank coming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The show was originally going to be held at nearby Allegiant Stadium before the company decided to switch venues in late May.

Money in the Bank has become one of the WWE’s marquee ppv’s of the year and has arguably supplanted Survivor Series as one of the “Big 4”. The show is built around the two MITB ladder matches for both the men and women where the competitors try to retrieve a green and white briefcase hanging over the ring. Normally, the winner of the matches earn the right to “cash in” a title opportunity at any time for the next year. However, early advertisements for this year’s show indicated that the winners will receive their title shot at Wrestlemania. The WWE has yet to confirm this change and it remains to be seen if they’ll stick with it.

We should start getting beginning the build towards the show in the coming week of WWE television.