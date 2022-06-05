How to watch Wales vs. Ukraine UEFA playoff via live online stream

Wales and Ukraine will compete for a spot in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, joining USA, England and Iran at the event. Wales beat Austria to enter this UEFA playoff match, while Ukraine took down Scotland. This will be the final 2022 World Cup spot from the UEFA zone. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ukraine is the moneyline favorite at +170 while Wales is listed at +190 as the slight underdog. A regular-time draw is priced at +210.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on TV and via live online stream.

Wales vs. Ukraine

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Livestream: fuboTV, WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.