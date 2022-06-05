Pick on the Moneyline of Mariners-Rangers for Sunday

Among pitchers with at least six starts this season, Martin Perez of the Texas Rangers is the MLB leader in ERA and will look to keep that moniker on Sunday with the Seattle Mariners in town.

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers (-125, 8)

Perez has yet to allow a home run in 63.1 innings across 10 starts and has surrender just four earned runs in his last eight starts, going at least six innings in every start.

The Rangers back up Perez with a top 10 bullpen in ERA at 3.45 and is coming off a month of May in which the Rangers were fifth in the league in bullpen ERA.

The Mariners counter with George Kirby, who’s making his sixth career start, who’s issuing just one walk per nine innings but has been tagged for at least three runs in three of his last four starts.

The Mariners back him up with a bullpen that is 23rd in the league in ERA at 4.29 and an offense averaging just over 3.6 runs per game on the road this season.

Seattle is 11-20 on the road this season and with the Rangers having given up four runs or fewer in five straight games, Texas will defend their home field behind their ace.

The Play: Rangers -125

