French Open winner: No. 5 Rafael Nadal cruises over No. 8 Casper Ruud in men’s singles final

Rafael Nadal is the greatest clay court player in tennis history, and on Sunday he added to his legacy. Nadal rolled to a straight sets victory (6-3, 6-3, 6-0) over No. 8 seed Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open men’s singles final. With the win, Nadal claimed his 14th French Open title and 22nd career Grand Slam title.

Nadal came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and had the third best odds to win the tournament. He was installed at +400 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, which was behind Novak Djokovic (+210) and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+225). Ruud was +1800 to win the tournament.

With the win, Nadal claims the €2.2 million first place prize while Ruud walks away with €1.1 million. More notably, Nadal continues climbing the all-time ranks. He already held the men’s singles grand slam record and his 22nd title gives him a two-title lead over Djokovic and Roger Federer. Nadal is now one title behind Serena Williams for the all-time Open era record and two back of Margaret Court for the all-time record.

1st: Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

2nd: Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

3rd: No. 26 Botic Van De Zandschulp

4th: No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

QF: No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

SF: No. 3 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (10-8), 6-6, Retired

F: No. 8 Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0