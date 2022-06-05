What Wales beating Ukraine means for USA in the World Cup

Wales has defeated Ukraine 1-0 in the final World Cup qualifier playoff match out of the UEFA zone, booking a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Group B is now complete, with Wales joining England, USA and Iran. Wales will open the World Cup against the United States on November 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The United States and Wales played to a draw in 2020, which was the last time the two nations met on the pitch. The Americans might have the more complete overall team, but Wales could have the most explosive player in the lineup with Gareth Bale.

As far the USMNT is concerned, this result will not heavily impact their odds to advance out of Group B. The Americans were +150 to advance to the knockout round when the draw was initially held and +6500 to reach the World Cup final.

The 2022 competition is set to begin on November 21 with Groups A and B in action. Senegal and Netherlands will get things started at 5:00 a.m. ET.