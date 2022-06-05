NASCAR results: Who won the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at World Wide Technology? Who wrecked?

NASCAR will run the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, with the race airing on FS1.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

This is the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300, and it is also the first Cup Series race of any kind at the World Wide Technology Raceway — which is also known as Gateway Motorsports Park.

The Cup Series comes into the race with Chase Elliott leading the points standings, with Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch second and third, respectively. Denny Hamlin won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 to claim his second win of the season and join Chastain and William Byron as the only multi-race winners this season.

Chase Briscoe is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +800. Ryan Blaney follows at +850, Joey Logano is at +900, and Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain follow at +1000.