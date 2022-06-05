 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR results: Who won the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at World Wide Technology? Who wrecked?

NASCAR is running the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who wins the overall race and each stage.

By TeddyRicketson
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

NASCAR will run the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, with the race airing on FS1.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

This is the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300, and it is also the first Cup Series race of any kind at the World Wide Technology Raceway — which is also known as Gateway Motorsports Park.

The Cup Series comes into the race with Chase Elliott leading the points standings, with Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch second and third, respectively. Denny Hamlin won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 to claim his second win of the season and join Chastain and William Byron as the only multi-race winners this season.

Chase Briscoe is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +800. Ryan Blaney follows at +850, Joey Logano is at +900, and Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain follow at +1000.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chase Briscoe 14
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Christopher Bell 20
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Denny Hamlin 11
7 Joey Logano 22
8 Aric Almirola 10
9 Harrison Burton 21
10 Ross Chastain 1
11 Kurt Busch 45
12 Kyle Busch 18
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
14 Cole Custer 41
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Chase Elliott 9
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Corey Lajoie 7
20 Kevin Harvick 4
21 Erik Jones 43
22 Todd Gilliland 38
23 Daniel Suarez 99
24 William Byron 24
25 Alex Bowman 48
26 Ty Dillon 42
27 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Brad Keselowski 6
31 Cody Ware 51
32 Zane Smith 17
33 Josh Bilicki 77
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Ben Rhodes 16
36 Parker Kligerman 15

