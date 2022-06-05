Report: Cody Rhodes suffers possible torn pec ahead of Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins

Just hours before WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in Rosemont, IL, tonight, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Cody Rhodes suffered an apparent torn pec injury while weight training this week. Rhodes is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match in the main event of tonight’s show and will still go through with working the match.

If it is a torn pec, Rhodes would need surgery that would take him off television for several months and that would be a huge blow for the company. Since his surprise return at Wrestlemania 38, the “American Nightmare” has been positioned as the top male babyface in the entire company and was all over the advertisements for both Hell in a Cell and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view next month. We’ll see how both him and Rollins work around the injury in tonight’s main event and how plans are altered moving forward.