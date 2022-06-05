USA v. Uruguay: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for international friendly

The United States Men’s National Team continues its preparations for the 2022 World Cup with a friendly against Uruguay on Sunday, June 5. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET and will air nationally on FOX. The match takes place at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The USMNT is favored to win Sunday’s match with odds at +145 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Uruguay is +205 and a draw is +215 for the contest.

This is the USA squad’s second friendly, having beaten Morocco 3-0 this past Wednesday. Team USA will follow this with matches against Grenada and El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League. This marks Uruguay’s first national team match since finishing up World Cup qualifying in March. They’ll host Jamaica next Saturday, June 11.

USA v. Uruguay, International Friendly

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds: USA +150, Draw +210, Morocco +210