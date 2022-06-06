Tyreek Hill: Dynasty hold or trade?

Tyreek Hill has rarely disappointed in dynasty leagues over his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now in a Miami Dolphins uniform, it’s kind of hard to figure what stricken fantasy managers should plan to do with the 28-year-old wideout in 2022.

Hill recorded 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns through the air last season, finishing as the overall WR6 in standard scoring with 10.9 fantasy points per contest. He will play alongside Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki — all of whom had promising campaigns in 2021.

It’s uncertain how the target share will be distributed amongst this new Dolphins quartet. Hill and Waddle are very similar route runners. They both like to use their breakaway speed against cornerbacks for deep scores. Gesicki will be the clear red zone threat, and Wilson will likely catch passes out of the slot. Miami has replicated a formula that Andy Reid and the Chiefs used successfully with Hill, but the personnel was also unprecedented.

Trade or hold Tyreek Hill in dynasty fantasy football?

One thing to say about Hill is he’s never appeared in less than 12 games during the regular season in his career. His big-play upside, coupled with the immense volume he gets from his quarterback are very much worth the investment. But he’s no longer catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, and he’s no longer running routes with the best tight end in football Travis Kelce. Which means it’s going to be an adjustment early on with Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength is currently drawing concern.

Hill’s buoyant speed and athleticism allow him to work best when running flat sprints to the end zone, so Tagovailoa’s initial ability to throw the long ball will definitely be worth monitoring. While team-need should be the biggest factor in whether fantasy managers put Hill on the trade block, his superior talent at wide receiver is too good to give away. Unless you’re in need of a running back or another thin position, Hill should stay put on rosters at least for the season opener.