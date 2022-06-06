Austin Ekeler: Dynasty hold or trade?

Austin Ekeler is coming off a brilliant campaign in 2021-22, and dynasty league managers hope he can make it a repeat ahead of the new NFL season. The 27-year-old running back was as healthy as he’s been throughout his career, so it’ll be interesting if he can maintain that moving forward.

Ekeler started in all 16 games he appeared in last season. He posted 911 yards on the ground and scored a whopping 12 times. He also produced 70 catches for 647 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. As the overall RB4 in standard-scoring leagues, Ekeler expectedly will remain on the mountaintop with nearly his entire offensive unit returning.

Trade or hold Austin Ekeler in dynasty fantasy football?

The Los Angeles Chargers have emerged as one the biggest threats in football for the upcoming year. As good as they’ve looked in past games marching their offense down the field, it’s very possible we see a more polished version. Ekeler should have a better offensive line to open up running lanes for him, and his two-way versatility as a ball carrier and receiver should only improve on his 17.1 fantasy points per game. He is a no-brainer choice to hold for dynasty formats.