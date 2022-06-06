Deebo Samuel: Dynasty hold or trade?

It’s uncertain where Deebo Samuel stands as far as his current relationship with the San Francisco 49ers, but none can question his intriguing dynasty league value if he does suit up Week 1.

The 49ers used Samuel as both a running back and wide receiver in the 2021-22 campaign, which clearly bolstered his volume in the second half of the fantasy football season. He finished as the overall WR3 in standard scoring leagues, and racked up 16.4 fantasy points per game. But given Samuel’s recent level of discontent with playing both positions under his current contract, will we start to see some regression?

Trade or hold Deebo Samuel in dynasty fantasy football?

It’s never a good sign when a star player and the organization are at odds about contract negotiations, especially at this juncture of a long offseason. As we’ve seen in the past, this kind of hiccup usually escalates to either a down year in production for the player, or that particular player not playing outright. Samuel and the 49ers are in the midst of that calamity.

It’s likely many fantasy managers will be scouring the field to see what kind of return they can get for Samuel ahead of drafts later on this summer. His monster performances from a season ago are still fresh on the brain, which means that you may be able to find a trade partner willing to take a chance on him.