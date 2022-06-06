Joe Mixon: Dynasty hold or trade?

Is Joe Mixon a viable RB1 has been an ongoing debate in fantasy football circles since he was drafted in 2017. Already a six-year veteran at just 25 years old, last year, we finally got to see Mixon play a central role with a Cincinnati Bengals team that was actually good. With new career highs, he’s at peak value in dynasty leagues, a desirable player for competitive rosters as well as teams in a rebuilding phase.

Last season, Mixon posted career highs in all the major running back categories. He had 1,205 rushing yards on 292 attempts, with 13 touchdowns, all career-best numbers. He even matched a career high with three receiving touchdowns, catching 42 passes for 314 yards. With the Bengals finally able to impose their will on opposing teams, rather than the other way around, things opened up more for Mixon. The good news is that he’s likely to stay near the top of fantasy running backs for a few more seasons.

Trade or hold Joe Mixon in dynasty fantasy football?

The best bet with Mixon is to hold him. He’s entering the prime of his career with three years left on his current contract that will carry him through to his age 28 season. The Bengals have an excellent young core of players who should give the team some balance for several more seasons at least.

Cincinnati has frustratingly decided to keep taking away touches from Mixon and giving them to Samaje Perine. However, the silver lining is that it at least keeps some wear and tear of Mixon.

The best case to be made for trading Mixon in dynasty leagues is if you’re desperate for more draft picks or other young, core players. Your asking price is probably never going to be higher.