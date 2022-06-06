Keenan Allen: Dynasty hold or trade?

If there’s one thing Keenan Allen should be known for, it’s keeping the chains moving. Throughout his career, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver has been among the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL. After some injury struggles in his earlier seasons, Allen’s been on a roll over the last five seasons. But now, at age 30, he’s definitely on the downhill side of his career, and while he can still be productive, his value in dynasty fantasy football leagues is set to decline.

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Allen topped the 1,100-yard mark in 2021. He finished the season with 1,138 yards and six touchdowns on a career-high 106 catches. While he’s not as efficient with yards per catch, he’s been a top option for Justin Herbert in a Chargers offense that’s only getting better.

Trade or hold Keenan Allen in dynasty fantasy football?

Allen was on the fringes of being a WR1 in most fantasy formats last season. He’s caught at least 97 passes in each of his last five seasons, and with a young quarterback like Herbert, there’s no reason to think he won’t see a hefty target volume this year. Still, Allen’s 30 and entering his 10th season in the league. He can be a valuable part of a competitive roster, but he ultimately might have more appeal as a trade chip in fantasy leagues this year.