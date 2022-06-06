Ezekiel Elliott: Dynasty hold or trade?

Ezekiel Elliott seems to be one of the most debated running backs in dynasty leagues this off-season. Dak Prescott gave Elliott some praise this week telling reporters he thinks Elliott is the best back in the league when healthy. Of course, what do we expect Dak to say, but maybe he is right, is Elliot worth holding onto in the dynasty going into the 2022 season?

Elliott had a career-low 237 attempts in 2021 despite playing in a career-high 17 regular-season games. Elliott managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark (by two whole yards) and record 12 total touchdowns. Elliott was playing through a partially torn PCL last season, he elected not to have surgery and reports are that he will be fully recovered by training camp.

Trade or hold Ezekiel Elliott in dynasty fantasy football?

The great answer to this question is... it depends. If you are in win-now mode, hold onto the running back. If he comes back 100% healthy, the worst case has to be a high-end RB2. Although Tony Pollard has seen an increase in the number of touches for this Dallas backfield, Elliott has been the workhorse and a consistent scorer, he can likely help you win in 2022.

However, if you are in rebuilding mode I would look to trade Elliott this off-season. Look to the contenders in your leagues and get creative to figure out what they are willing to give up for the running back. Elliott likely won’t be much value for you in a couple of years when you have rebuilt your roster, so look to gain some future draft capital or a rising young star.