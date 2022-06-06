Chris Godwin: Dynasty hold or trade?

Chris Godwin didn’t need Tom Brady to thrive, but it sure hasn’t hurt him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has thrived with the veteran quarterback under center, and the pair had an outsized role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win in 2020. But a late-season injury had clouded Godwin’s outlook for 2022.

Godwin caught a career high 98 passes in 14 games last season. He finished the year with 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He had five games with 100+ yards. However, his season ended on a sour note when he tore his ACL in a Week 15 contest against the New Orleans Saints. That means he could very well miss some time early in the season this year, but it’s more of a temporary setback for Godwin than anything to be overly concerned about.

Trade or hold Chris Godwin in dynasty fantasy football?

A torn ACL isn’t the career-ending injury it used to be. In fact, it’s more of a bump in the road these days. Godwin is only 26, poised to enter the prime of his career once his knee heals up and he’s fully rehabbed.

There’s a little bit of an issue in that this could very well be Brady’s last season with the Bucs. A quarterback change in 2023 could weigh on Godwin’s production, but he still managed to post more than 1,300 three seasons ago on a 7-9 Bucs team with Jameis Winston leading the offense. The team was confident enough in his ability to stay in the No. 1 receiver ranks that they signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract in March. He’s an incredible talent who’s only now in his mid-20s, and the team obviously sees him as part of its offensive nucleus going forward.

He’s a keeper in dynasty fantasy football leagues. In fact, this might be a good time to try and ply him away from whatever roster he’s on in your league.